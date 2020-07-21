Science

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket blasts off with communications satellite

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- It's another small step for the SpaceX program.

A reused rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Monday night carrying a communications satellite, ANASIS-II.



The same rocket booster traveled into space just a couple of months ago on SpaceX's first-ever mission with humans on board.

The Falcon 9 rocket is the only launch vehicle in the world that features a reusable first-stage booster.



SpaceX tweeted about the rocket's progress.

Meantime, SpaceX and NASA officials say they're targeting an August 1st departure of SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the International Space Station. It would return to Earth on August 2nd, but the dates are weather dependent.



RELATED: Mission to Mars in the works
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridarocket launchspacexrocketelon musknasaastronautinternational space station
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft
SpaceX Dragon capsule has docked with ISS
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews contain 2-alarm fire in Oakland
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
Judge's family shooting suspect possibly linked to Calif. death
San Mateo Co. anticipates it'll make state's coronavirus watch list Tuesday
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, SF man says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
EDD complaints pour in as $600 benefit nears end
SF Giants kneel for national anthem
Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season
Coronavirus updates: 12th San Quentin inmate dies from complications related to COVID-19
Who's exempt from wearing a mask? Stanford doctor explains
More TOP STORIES News