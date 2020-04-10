'Straight up irresponsible': CHP tickets driver going 139 mph on East Bay highway

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- "Straight up irresponsible," that's what the California Highway Patrol Contra Costa County Division is calling the actions of one driver.

An officer clocked that person going 139 miles an hour on a highway near Hercules.

The CHP wants to remind everyone, they are out there enforcing the speed limits despite the reduced number of cars on the road.

