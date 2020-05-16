Hey Larry, Call My Play! Baby Levi sinks shots and eats cookies

TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition ofBaby Levi is good at sinking shots and eating cookies.Levi loves shooting hoops and is a big Stephen Curry fan.Look, he even shoots like him too! Atta boy, Levi!Being so talented is exhausting, so time for some cookies.But wait! It's a challenge, one even harder than those free throws he just made.It's "don't eat the cookies while mom and dad step away."Uh-oh, he's thinking about it... temptation weighing heavy... Don't do it Levi!Whew, that was a close call.By the way, it's his second birthday on Sunday, happy birthday Levi!See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.Aloha is goodbye!