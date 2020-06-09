Hey Larry Call My Play

Hey Larry, Call My Play! T.C. Wilkins is a sharp shooter

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- In this edition of "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" T.C. Wilkins is a sharp shooter.

Here is, getting in some practice in Concord during quarantine...

Around the world he goes!

RELATED: Hey Larry, Call My Play! Harley the Westie wins DPOY (Defensive Pup of the Year)

One for one.

Two for two... and he's not stopping.

All the way to seven consecutive shots!

It's a swish from every continent.

Well, we know who we're picking first for the neighborhood pick-up game!

See you next time on "Hey Larry, Call My Play!"

And remember, you can submit your videos to be featured by using #abc7CallMyPlay on social media, or by filling out the form below.

Aloha is goodbye!

Take a look at all of the "Hey Larry, Call My Play!" videos here

