LIST: Check out the Bay Area athletes playing in March Madness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With only one Bay Area team, the Saint Mary's Gaels, in March Madness, you be having a hard time finding out who to cheer for when the NCAA Men's basketball tournament starts this week. Well, there are 11 young men with Bay Area connections in the big dance. Here's who they are before you fill out your bracket:
The 11 players represent 9 of the 68 total teams in the NCAA Tournament, including two teams playing in San Jose for the opening rounds.
Jonathan Galloway, Brentwood, CA:
Galloway is a graduate student with UC Irvine. The forward is averaging 6 points and 11 rebounds per game. This season, he made history by being named the Big West Defensive Player of the year for the third consecutive season in a row. Galloway played basketball, football and ran track while at Salesian High School. The Anteaters will take on Kansas State Friday in San Jose at the SAP Center.
Kenny Wooten, Manteca, CA:
Wooten is in his sophomore year playing for the Oregon Ducks. The Manteca High School product helped the Ducks to a PAC-12 title victory with 6 points in the defeat of Washington. He made the PAC-12 All-defensive team in his freshman year and appeared in every game he's suited up for Oregon. He was a four-star recruit out of Manteca High where he won the 2016 CIF State Division III Championship. Wooten and the Ducks will face Wisconsin at the SAP Center in San Jose as well.
Brandon Lawrence, Union City, CA:
Brandon Lawrence has had to watch much of the 2018-2019 season from the bench at St. Johns. Injuries have plagued the junior for the past two years. He has only appeared in one game this season. In High School, he was a four-year letterwinner and three-year team captain for Moreau Catholic. Lawrence led the Mariners to a pair of MVAL League Championships in his junior and senior seasons. St. Johns will face Arizona State in the First Four Matchup in Dayton, OH.
Brandon Clarke, San Jose State transfer:
In his first full season with Gonzaga, the San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke has made an immediate impact for the Bulldogs. Clarke has started in every game for the 1-seed, averaging 16.5 points per game. While at San Jose State, Clarke was awarded All-Mountain West First Team and Defensive team nods his sophomore year and the Sixth Man of the Year for the Mountain West conference as a freshman. He left the Bay Area to play in the Northwest after his 2016-2017 season. Gonzaga faces the winner of the Fairleigh Dickson/Prairie View play-in game.
Sayeed Pridgett, Oakland CA:
Sayeed Pridgett comes by the way of Oakland, CA and El Cerrito High School to Montana. In the 2018-2019 season for the Girzzlies, Pridgett averaged 15 points a game and started every contest in the Grizzlies quest for a second-consecutive NCAA appearance. The Oakland native was considered one of the top Northern California prospects coming out of high school, where he had the most success his junior season when the team went perfect in league play. For the second year in a row, Montana will face-off with Michigan. The Grizzlies look to avenge a first round lost that sent them home at the hands of the same Wolverines last season.
Timmy Falls, Dublin, CA:
As Pridgett's teammate in Montana, Timmy Falls has come on strong down the stretch, starting in the team's games in the conference tournament that helped propel them into the big dance. In his sophomore season with the Grizzlies, showed off his best games down the stretch of the team's title defense with career high totals in six categories in the month of March alone. While in high school, Falls was named the East Bay Athletic MVP thanks to his production at Dublin High School. He chose Montana after receiving offers from Weber State as well as San Jose State.
Dan Sheets, San Ramon, CA:
Dan Sheets is in his redshirt junior season for the Gaels of Saint Mary's College. His team pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the conference tournament seasons after knocking off then #1 Gonzaga in the conference title game to gain an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Sheets helped lead Dougherty Valley High School to a pair of North Coast Section appearances in three seasons on the varsity team. Saint Mary's will have the task of playing defending national champion Villanova in their round one game in Hartford, CT on March 23.
Logan Johnson, Mountain View, CA:
Logan Johnson is a freshman for Cincinnati and is appearing on the biggest stage of his career. Johnson appeared in all but three games for the Bearcats during the 2018-2019 season that turned into another berth in March Madness. The Mountain View native was a standout for Saint Francis High School, helping lead the Lancers in the Division I playoffs his senior season. He brought in many honors during his high school years including West Catholic Athletic League First Team, WCAL Most Valuable player while being ranked among the top players in the nation. Cincinnati will play Iowa in the South bracket with their first round game in Columbus, OH.
Elijah Hardy, Oakland, CA:
Elijah Hardy is a freshman point guard for the PAC-12 runner-up Washington Huskies. Hardy only tabbed 16 total minutes of play over his nine appearances for the Huskies. But based off of his high school track record, the best is yet to come for the Bishop O'Dowd grad. Hardy has played on the 2015 USA U16 Team and 2015-15 USA Junior National team during his high school career. He was on the O'Dowd team in 2015 that won the 2015 CIF Open Division State Championship game with a 28-4 overall record. Washington will face Utah St. in Columbus as well.
Terrell Brown, Hayward, CA:
Terrell Brown was a productive member of New Mexico State in his first season in Las Cruces. In 33 games for the Aggies, he averages 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game en route to a WAC Championship and an automatic bid in the NCAA tournament. Brown spent a season with the City College of San Francisco and a year at San Jose State before finding a home with New Mexico State. Brown attended Moreau Catholic High School along with Brandon Lawrence where the two won the Division III North Coast Section title game. Brown led all scorers in the contest. Now, the Aggies meet up with SEC Champion Auburn in Salt Lake City, UT on Thursday.
JoJo Zamora, Oakland, CA:
In JoJo Zamora's first season as a teammate of Terrell Brown at New Mexico State, the Oakland native started in 16 of the 34 games he appeared in for the Aggies. Seeing time mostly as a reserve, Zamora averaged 7.5 points per game in his redshirt-senior season. He spent time at the University of Utah and Yuba College in his collegiate career. In high school, he guided Newark Memorial High to a 28-5 overall record in his senior season. Zamora and his team made it to the CIF North Coast Seciton Division II Championship game in his career.
So when you are filling out your brackets, keep an eye on the teams with the Bay Area stars looking for a national championship.
