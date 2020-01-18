San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers gear selling out as fans prepare for NFC Championship game, possible victory

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Levi's stadium is going to be packed this weekend for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers, but the team store has been packed all week long.

Friday was no exception as everyone is trying to get their last minute fan gear ready for Sunday.

Gear has been flying off the shelf here at the stadium store, with many items selling out.

Plenty of popular choices like Jimmy Garoppolo jerseys, game helmets, just about anything George Kittle and of course cold weather gear to be ready for the game.

But with so many items to choose from, the Faithful are buying just about everything to rep their team.

Now, of course, if all goes well for the 49ers this weekend, fans will be back at the team store getting their NFC Champions gear.

If you're not lucky enough to be at Levi's Stadium on game day on Sunday at the team store, you can always go right down the road to select Dick's Sporting Goods locations across the Bay Area.

"We're starting to accumulate that now in hopes that they are actually going to clinch that victory," Dick's Sporting Goods Community Marketing Manager Amy Vanderline said. "But we won't release it until the actual win. So we have to get that win."



Select stores, including the Great Mall location, will be staying open on Sunday night and opening early on Monday to get fans their championship swag.

In addition, 49ers Legend Roger Craig will sign autographs at a pep rally at the Sunnyvale location on Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Daly City will also host a pep rally Saturday as well.

These Dick's stores have had their share of practice for championship excitement thanks to the recent success of the Golden State Warriors.

"It obviously preps us for the madness that is about to occur.," Vanderline said. "We've all been through this a few different times. It just makes us that much more excited to celebrate a different team in the Bay."

Now all that's left to see is if San Francisco can give the fans what they want and bring the NFC crown to the Bay Area.

LIST: Where to get your 49ers Championship Gear late Sunday 1/19 and early Monday 1/20 at Dick's Sporting Goods:

Sunnyvale

125 East El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Serramonte Center
64 Serramonte Center
Daly City, CA 94015

Crossroads at Pleasant Hill
2314 Monument Blvd
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Westridge Center
1223 N. Davis Road
Salinas, CA 93907

The Great Mall of the Bay Area
1200 Great Mall Drive
Milpitas, CA 95035

Fallon Gateway

2820 Dublin Blvd
Dublin, CA 94568

Stanford Ranch Crossing
6740 Stanford Ranch Rd
Roseville, CA 95678

Cochrane Commons
1007 Cochrane Rd
Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Pacific Commons
43923 Pacific Commons Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538

Sunrise Plaza
680 Blossom Hill Road
San Jose, CA 95123
