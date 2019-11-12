San Francisco 49ers

49ers legend Steve Young talks about Niners, time on team

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- ESPN NFL Analyst and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young talks about the team and about his time as a Niner with Sports Anchor Larry Beil.

"This is a team, kinda like the 11/12 team that like came out of nowhere in people's minds but was building a great locker room-this locker room is pretty good," said Young.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

