SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- ESPN NFL Analyst and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young talks about the team and about his time as a Niner with Sports Anchor Larry Beil.
"This is a team, kinda like the 11/12 team that like came out of nowhere in people's minds but was building a great locker room-this locker room is pretty good," said Young.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
See more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers legend Steve Young talks about Niners, time on team
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More