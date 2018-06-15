GOLF

A golf course reborn in Alameda

They're calling it a miracle in Alameda. No one understood better than father and son Joe and Glenn Van Winkle as they teed off on the new South Course at the Chuck Corica Golf Complex.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
"He beat me when he was 12 and have not beat him since," said Joe with a note of pride.

The miracle would be the venue where they have played so many times -- eighteen municipal holes that seemed beyond redemption a few years ago. The South Course, the North Course, the Par-3 Course and driving range had gone to seed after Alameda drained millions of dollars from this facility without investing in it.

"They're destroying the goose that laid the golden egg," golfer Ray Gaul told us in 2008.

"We want them to do is make it the golf course it used to be," added Bill Schmitz.

Now, golfers describe Alameda's new partnership with Greeway golf as far better.

The company signed 40-year lease, poured 8-figures into remaking the place, and will share profits with the city.

Former Council member Doug DeHaan played a part in negotiations that preserve the facility for recreation. "It's open space and when you lose that to housing it is lost forever."

It's a new take on public golf for regular people at a time when the game really needs it.

"If you had told me six years ago we would get this course I would not have believed you," said Glenn Van Winkle.

You wouldn't know that from looking. Not anymore.
