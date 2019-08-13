Bay Bridge Series between San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics begins tonight

Bay Bridge Series#SFGiants hosting #Athletics for a quick 2-games series. Warmer & calmer than usually tonight at Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/LzJD0VihBo — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 13, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Oakland A's and the San Francisco Giants will renew the Bay Bridge Series tonight at Oracle Park.Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives.Last year the A's took four of six games from the Giants.This year the series starts with two games at Oracle Park, then they will play in Oakland next weekend.First pitch is at 6:45 tonight at Oracle Park.