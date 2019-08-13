Bay Bridge Series between San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics begins tonight

Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives.
Last year the A's took four of six games from the Giants.
RELATED: Top takeaways from MLB's 2020 schedule release
This year the series starts with two games at Oracle Park, then they will play in Oakland next weekend.
First pitch is at 6:45 tonight at Oracle Park.
Bay Bridge Series#SFGiants hosting #Athletics for a quick 2-games series. Warmer & calmer than usually tonight at Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/LzJD0VihBo— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) August 13, 2019
Go here for more stories and videos about the San Francisco Giants, and here for more on the Oakland Athletics.