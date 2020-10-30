San Francisco Giants

SF Giants star Buster Posey surprises girl whose baseball cards burned in wildfire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey made a surprise appearance in the name of cheering up a 9-year-old superfan.

Reese Osterberg and her family are from the Central Valley, where their home was destroyed in the Creek Fire.

RELATED: CAL FIRE, San Jose man step in to replace girl's baseball card collection destroyed in wildfire

For little Reese, one of the most devastating parts of this loss was knowing her beloved baseball card collection was no more.

A San Jose man stepped up soon after, gifting her his lifelong collection of 25,000 cards. What she wasn't expecting, was to meet one of those faces on the cards in real life.

Friday, ABC7 News told Reese we wanted to interview her about everything she's been through since the wildfire -- But really the real reason for the Zoom call was to introduce her to her all-time favorite player, Giants catcher Buster Posey.

RELATED: Pandemic isn't stopping Athletics' Stephen Piscotty's fight for ALS cure
ABC7 Sports producer Larry Beil started the "interview" by asking her a question about the baseball cards, but before she could answer, Posey appeared!

Immediately he asked, "Who is your favorite baseball player?"

Reese, still coming to terms with reality, exclaimed, "You!"
At one point in during the conversation, Reese opened a box the Giants sent to her.

Inside, was a baseball signed by Buster Posey, to add to her growing collection of memorabilia.

But, Reece isn't keeping everything to herself, she's paying the love forward.

She has been getting so many baseball cards that this website was set up so she can share with other kids, too.

