Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick honored with award from Harvard

The W.E.B. Du Bois medal honors those who made significant contributions to African and African-American history and culture. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting an award from Harvard.

He's among eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois medal.

It honors those who have made a significant contribution to African and African-American history and culture.

Other honorees include comedian Dave Chappelle and San Francisco-based art collector and philanthropist Pamela Joyner.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels before the start of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.

