SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting an award from Harvard.
He's among eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois medal.
RELATED: 'Power of Protest' exhibit at SJ State features Colin Kaepernick
It honors those who have made a significant contribution to African and African-American history and culture.
Other honorees include comedian Dave Chappelle and San Francisco-based art collector and philanthropist Pamela Joyner.
TIMELINE: Looking back at Colin Kaepernick's transformation from football star to social justice advocate
Get the latest on former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick here.