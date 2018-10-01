GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Come watch the Warriors practice at Oracle Arena!

Stephen Curry prepares to catch a ball during a Warriors practice in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Warriors are giving you a chance to see then practice - and it's for a good cause.

The practice is this Saturday at Oracle Arena at 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Warriors talk upcoming season after whirlwind championship win

Tickets are $5 and proceeds will go to the Warriors Community Foundation.

There will also be special discounts available at the team store.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors bring the hype for 2018-2018 Media Day

For more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Warriors, visit this page.
EMBED More News Videos

Your Golden State Warriors suited up and posed for the camera for Media Day going into their last season at Oracle Arena. The fab five, now including DeMarcus Cousins, looked sharp in their uniforms and were in good spirits when answering questions about the fate of the new-look warriors come game time.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsbasketballstephen currykevin durantdraymond greencelebrityOaklandOracle Arena
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Patrick McCaw to decline 2-year, $5.2 million extension
Klay Thompson on Warriors future: 'You just want to stay on the train as long as you can'
Steve Kerr says Warriors aren't looking at season as final dance
No target date set for DeMarcus Cousins' return from Achilles injury
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Warriors' Patrick McCaw to decline 2-year, $5.2 million extension
Jon Gruden earns first win as NFL coach in nearly 10 years
Jon Gruden singing praises of Marshawn Lynch after big game
NFL supports decision to overturn Browns' 1st down in fourth quarter
More Sports
Top Stories
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen act caught on camera at San Francisco BART station
Encinitas shark attack victim ID'd; will make full recovery
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
ABC7's Dan Ashley helps raise money to send kids to summer camp
Governor Brown says no to safe injection sites
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue economy fare, more used cars
Friend, now NCSU professor says Kavanaugh was a 'heavy drinker'
It's Fleet Week! Blue Angels spotted at Oakland Airport
Consumer groups want phone privacy rule changes
Rain showers return to Bay Area after 4 months
More News