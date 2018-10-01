Come watch the Warriors practice at Oracle Arena!

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4331750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Your Golden State Warriors suited up and posed for the camera for Media Day going into their last season at Oracle Arena. The fab five, now including DeMarcus Cousins, looked sharp in their uniforms and were in good spirits when answering questions about the fate of the new-look warriors come game time.