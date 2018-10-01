Come watch the Warriors practice at Oracle Arena!

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Warriors are giving you a chance to see then practice - and it's for a good cause.
The practice is this Saturday at Oracle Arena at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and proceeds will go to the Warriors Community Foundation.
There will also be special discounts available at the team store.
