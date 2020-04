Coronavirus kindness: San Jose State athletics creates 'Heart for San Jose' clothing line to raise funds for non-profits

.@SJSUAthletics has teamed up with Sacred Heart Community Service and Family Supportive Housing on the Heart for San Jose initiative to create these #HeartForSanJose items. Proceeds go to each of the charities. A way to rep our town and give back. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/AcakG58uCq — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 16, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Non-profits like Sacred Heart Community Service and Family Supportive Housing are working to help those suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and now they are getting some help in return.Even though San Jose State athletics can't give their fans entertainment on the field right now, they are doing their part off the field to give back to their community "At the core of our mission as an athletic department is service," SJSU Athletics Marketing, Digital Media and Licensing Assistant Athletics Director Ryan O'Rorke said. "Our team got together to try and figure out a way that we could help in this time of need for our city and the partners that we have. So out of it came this idea for the Heart for San Jose."SJSU worked with a design company to create these unique clothing items to unite the Bay Area and raise much-needed funds.Proceeds from sales will go to San Jose State partners Sacred Heart Community Service and Family Supportive Housing."Sacred Heart is literally a stone's throw away from our office and they have done a good job supporting our community for a long time," O'Rorke said. "Family Supportive Housing is prevalent in our community for a long time. We felt it was a really unique opportunity for us to do our part and help out where we can."$5 from each t-shirt and hat sold will be donated and with every mask sold, one will be donated as well.It's a contribution that will go a long way with helping those in need."With the COVID-19 crisis, we are seeing both a public health emergency and an economic emergency," Sacred Heart Community Service Community Engagement Director Demone Carter said. "People are out of work, people have childcare issues and people have a need for food and housing security. We're doing our absolute best to meet all those needs so anytime that the community can step up and help us do that work, it's really important. Right now, it's more important than ever."The words "Heart for San Jose" are more than just a slogan.It's a way to show our community that we are stronger together and if united, we can get through this."Whether the good times or the bad times, through the ups and downs, we care for our city," O'Rorke said. "It's important to reflect that in a way that is identifiable.""What this initiative is doing is allowing San Joseans to rally around each other as a community," Carter said, "We want to create in roads for the community to help each other and this is one great way."To purchase these items, you can visit the KLSDesigns website