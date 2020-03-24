Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: Santa Clara County families financially impacted by COVID-19 to receive relief funding

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As part of a multi-million dollar effort, public and private organizations in the South Bay are banding together to help low-income families who have been economically impacted by COVID-19.

The Santa Clara County Homeless Prevention System, which is coordinated by Sacred Heart Community Service, launched an $11 million relief fund to assist residents with rent and other basic needs.

"All of the funds that we are raising through be directly dispersed into our homelessness prevention network, where the experts on the ground at each of these organizations can move quickly to solve each family's crisis," said Jen Loving, executive director of Destination: Home.

To qualify, applicants must have a household income of less than 80% of the area median income, which is typically around $103,900 for a family of four. Applicants must also provide documents showing financial losses due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Stock market turmoil leaving Silicon Valley vulnerable amid coronavirus outbreak

Households that qualify will be eligible to receive up to $4,000 a month and can request help once a month as long as the funds remain available.

San Jose resident Cruz Vasquez works multiple jobs to make ends meet in San Jose. But he was laid off as the novel coronavirus crisis exploded and is now worried about not being able to provide for his family.

"When it rains, it pours. I know a lot of people out there, they're hurting for food, work hours, everything's cut off to everybody," said Vasquez.

Multiple businesses have contributed to the fund, including Cisco, Western Digital, Adobe, Zoom and Facebook, to name a few.

RELATED: LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus

"There are going to be times when each of us is in need. There will be times when each of us can give, so be a part of that exchange," said Rachel Wright, Ph.D., Sacred Heart's senior director of community development.

Outside of the relief fund, Cisco announced it was committing $225 million in cash and in-kind donations for COVID-19 relief, both locally and globally. Facebook has also committed more than $120 million to the relief efforts.

"The only way we get through this is if we do so together, so it's up to all of us to help keep families in their homes during this difficult time," Facebook spokesperson Chloe Meyere said.

Click here to learn more about applying for the program.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josecoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirus helpcoronavirusu.s. & worldlayofffinance
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News