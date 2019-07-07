DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins agrees to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. https://t.co/V6mNH9XNBD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Free-agent DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that will reunite him with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis.ESPN reported the agreement on Saturday.Cousins averaged 16.3 points in 30 games with Golden State last season, one where he was dealing with recovery from a torn Achilles. He was also slowed in the playoffs by a quadriceps injury.His Golden State Warriors teammate Quinn Cook is also reportedly headed to Los Angeles on a two-year deal.Cook tweeted the move with a tribute to his dad, who was a Laker fan.