DeMarcus Cousins, Quinn Cook reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers

ESPN reported the agreement on Saturday.
Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins agrees to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. https://t.co/V6mNH9XNBD— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019
Cousins averaged 16.3 points in 30 games with Golden State last season, one where he was dealing with recovery from a torn Achilles. He was also slowed in the playoffs by a quadriceps injury.
His Golden State Warriors teammate Quinn Cook is also reportedly headed to Los Angeles on a two-year deal.
Cook tweeted the move with a tribute to his dad, who was a Laker fan.
LAKESHOW 💜💛. RiP DAD! pic.twitter.com/kIANNTIFNy— Quinn Cook (@QCook323) July 6, 2019