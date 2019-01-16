The Harlem Globetrotters have announced they're offering free game tickets to any furloughed government employees ahead of their Bay Area shows.The tickets are for their "2019 Fan Powered North American" tour. Globetrotter President Howard Smith says he wants to show support for workers and their families.Any U.S government employee can get two tickets by showing their government I.D. at their local box office. The offer is good while supplies last, but quantities are limited.The offer is only valid during the current government shutdown and is not valid on previously purchased tickets. Quantities are limited and seat locations vary by venue.The Globetrotters have two shows in Oakland Saturday, January 19. They also have shows in San Jose January 20 and 21.