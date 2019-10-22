Golden State Warriors

Warriors' Klay Thompson could miss entire NBA season with ACL injury: Report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2019-2020 NBA Season begins tonight, and it appears Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson won't be part of it.

Coach Steve Kerr says Thompson is unlikely to play this season as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered during the NBA Finals.

Kerr's statement came during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.

RELATED: Warriors GM Bob Myers says Klay Thompson's injury will be re-evaluated at All-Star break

The 29-year-old Thompson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in July.

It was believed he would play this year.

At Media Day last month, Warriors General manager Bob Myers said Thompson would be re-evaluated during the All-Star break in February.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballu.s. & worldklay thompsonacl
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
NBA Preview 2019: Rankings, projections and big questions for all 30 teams
Michael Jordan says he doesn't believe Stephen Curry is a Hall of Famer, 'yet'
Warriors' Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson likely to miss season recovering from torn ACL
Expert predictions for Western Conference, Eastern Conference and NBA champs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Santa Rosa high school shooting
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Show More
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
'RBG' says she's doing well after recent cancer fight
More TOP STORIES News