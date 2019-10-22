Warriors' Klay Thompson could miss entire NBA season with ACL injury: Report

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2019-2020 NBA Season begins tonight, and it appears Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson won't be part of it.
Coach Steve Kerr says Thompson is unlikely to play this season as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered during the NBA Finals.
Kerr's statement came during an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 29-year-old Thompson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in July.
It was believed he would play this year.
At Media Day last month, Warriors General manager Bob Myers said Thompson would be re-evaluated during the All-Star break in February.
