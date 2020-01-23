Super Bowl Live Video: 49ers speak to media as they gear up to face Chiefs

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- 7 things to know about San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' Garoppolo vs Kansas City's Mahomes: What to know about Super Bowl duel between rising quarterbacks
- San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs match-up a tossup at legal sports books
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Packers vs. 49ers: Here's a brief history of their storied NFL playoff rivalry
- 49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference