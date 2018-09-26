MMA legend 'Rampage' discusses upcoming fight, how he's preparing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --MMA legend and actor, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, takes on fellow legend, Wanderlei "The Axe Murderer" Silva for the fourth time in their storied careers.
Rampage is 1-2 against Silva, all three fights have ended by spectacular knockout. Their most recent fight was in 2008, where Rampage KO'D Silva in Rd 1 at UFC '92.
The two battle at Bellator 206 on Saturday Sept. 29 at the SAP Center in San Jose.
Rampage's acting highlight came when he played B.A. Baracus in 2010's The A-Team. He is arguably one of the most well-known MMA fighters, known for his awesome slams and highlight reel knockouts.
