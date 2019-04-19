Golden State Warriors

Nextdoor co-founder drew inspiration from Warriors fan experience

Nextdoor co-founder Prakash Janakiraman speaks to ABC7's Laura Anthony. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Warriors have become an inspiration to fans all over the world for their championship play on the court, but it's the community around the team that inspires one longtime season-ticket holder and the co-founder of one of the biggest social networking companies in the world.

"I grew up in Hayward, California," said Prakash Janakiraman, who was a Warriors fan long before he was the co-founder of the world's largest neighborhood social network, Nextdoor.

He's been around certainly long enough to remember that winning wasn't always the Golden State way.



"We have an incredibly loyal fan base," said Janakiraman. "Even when the times were tough, the fans were coming out in droves, cheering their heads off at these games and it's become a staple, what people expect of these Warriors games, fandom, that the community comes out to support them, through thick and thin."

It's a sentiment -- that feeling of community -- that Janakiraman instilled in "NextDoor" when he co-founded the company in 2010.

"The spirit of our company is to build something greater than ourselves," said Janakiraman, "to connect everyone in the community, to build stronger safer communities."

Now, the Warriors and Nextdoor are both worldwide phenomena and Warriors' forward Draymond Green is an adviser to Nextdoor -- part of a team devoted to delivering the network to inner city communities.

"Whether it's basketball or it's improving your schools or improving the state of your neighborhood, I think people seek community and they need it in their lives," said Janakiraman.

See more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshaywardoaklandsocial medianbagolden state warriorstechnology
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News