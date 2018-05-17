GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Originator of Golden State Warriors mascot 'Thunder' passes away at age 44

(KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
There is no word on his cause of death.

The Warriors had to give up the mascot when the Oklahoma City Thunder took the team nickname in 2008.

Former Warrior and ABC7 Sports contributor Adonal Foyle tweeted his condolences to Fuller.

