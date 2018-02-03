SUPER BOWL

Pink has the flu; still plans to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 52

File Photo: Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. --
Pink is not going to let the flu stop her from singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. At least, she's hoping it won't.

The singer, who is from Doylestown, Bucks County, and a Philadelphia Eagles fan, posted on Instagram that she is "trying to practice the flu away."

Pink says since watching Whitney Houston perform the Anthem in 1991, it has been one of her dreams to sing the song.

"And now my chance has finally come," Pink wrote. "I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare."

Pink calls singing the National Anthem "one of the biggest honors" of her life.

"...singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do," Pink wrote.

She says though her two children got her into this mess, they can cough at her for the rest of their lives. "If it's a contest, babies, you win," Pink wrote.

She ended her message with a hashtag of "If I can sing, I'm going to kill it.



Read her full message:

Trying to practice the flu away. I've been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it's a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
