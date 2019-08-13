Oakland Athletics

Pitcher Nathan Patterson signed by Oakland Athletics after viral video joins ABC7 News for live Skype interview

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It's not every day someone goes pro in their passion from a viral internet video - But the A's couldn't pass on Nathan Patterson's ability to throw a good fastball.

A video of a Patterson throwing a 96 mile per hour fastball at a Colorado Rockies game attracted lots of attention on the internet, including that of the Oakland Athletics.

The A's took notice of the former salesman's throwing abilities and signed him.

Tuesday, the new A's minor league pitcher joined ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze live on Skye to talk about his "unorthodox" journey to the MLB.

Watch the video above to see the full interview.

