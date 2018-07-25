Raiders DE Khalil Mack to skip start of training camp

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack will not report to training camp when it opens Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.
Mack, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million, has stayed away from the team and new coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason program and mandatory minicamp while awaiting a contract extension.
"One of the big reasons I came here was to coach that man," Gruden said of Mack in June.
Mack, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 2015 first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and outside linebacker, has 40 career sacks and 185.5 QB pressures.
