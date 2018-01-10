OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as new coach

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden poses next to owner Mark Davis and GM Reggie McKenzie during an NFL football press conference Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Raider Nation is pumped. Fans of the Silver and Black gathered outside team headquarters on Tuesday as the team officially announced the return of Jon Gruden as their new head coach.

The culture change could be felt when Gruden entered the building. "I never wanted to leave the Raiders and never thought I'd be back but here I am and ready to get to work," he said.

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 to 2001 and was then traded to Tampa Bay by Al Davis for four draft picks and $8 million.



Former Raider Charles Woodson asked Gruden if he had a no trade clause this time around.

Gruden has been away from coaching for almost a decade. But he has seen the changes in the game and the players as an analyst for Monday Night Football and holding QB camps.

Will he change his style for the updated game and players of the NFL? "I got a lot to prove, I know that. But the game is still decided by players between the lines and we all have to adapt every year," he said.

VIDEO: Oakland Raiders press conference introducing new coach Jon Gruden


"I don't think he can change or should change. He has to be who he is," said Raider Hall of Famer Tim Brown. "I told Derek Carr earlier, it's going to be a grind, a real grind, but hang in there with him and he'll take you places you never dreamt of going."

Coach Gruden said this was the only franchise he considered returning to for a couple distinct reasons. "Big reason I'm here is my passion for the city of Oakland and this franchise and the Black Hole. If you're listening, can't wait to see you guys, can't wait," he said.

His new contract will be $100 million for 10 years, which will take him with the franchise to Las Vegas in 2020.

