'Finals Friday': Golden State Warriors want to see Dub Nation's team spirit!

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The back-to-back NBA champs are encouraging Dub Nation to wear Warriors gear today.It's to show support for the team's fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals.The Warriors are calling today "Finals Friday."Tonight, Coit Tower, San Francisco City Hall, the International Terminal at SFO and several buildings in the city will be lit up in blue and gold.The NBA Finals begin Thursday, May 30.