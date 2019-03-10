Sports

Source: Steelers agree to deal AB to Raiders

The Steelers and Raiders have reached a verbal agreement for Antonio Brown to be traded to Oakland, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown indicated on his Instagram account late Saturday night that he was heading to Oakland.



Brown recorded Hall of Fame-type production in Pittsburgh with 834 receptions, 11,207 yards and 74 touchdown catches in nine years, including an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons. But a frayed relationship between the player and team overshadowed the gaudy numbers, and a divorce became inevitable.

When the Steelers began entertaining a trade in January, they believed Brown's market would be strong, with one NFL general manager saying the Steelers would eye a first-round pick in any deal.

The market was strong enough that the team could deal Brown, who turns 31 in July, before free agency started. The Steelers marked Friday as an artificial deadline for a trade after several teams -- including the Raiders, Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans, according to Schefter -- showed interest during the NFL scouting combine.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsfootballus worldoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl sold out
Community remembers women slain in Yountville shooting
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
OC firefighters demonstrate hazards of parking in front of fire hydrant
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
Show More
Comedy with Cousins: Exclusive look at the funny side of Boogie
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Rain Timeline: What to expect for the rest of your Bay Area Saturday
Cell video shows Tesla driver asleep while on autopilot
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
More TOP STORIES News