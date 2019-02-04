"Super Bowl fever" is expected to cause 17 million people to call out sick on Monday, according to a study by Kronos. The human resources management group surveyed 1,107 adults for its annual report.
Productivity can be lost even if you do go into the office. Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. estimated that companies lose a total of $296 million in productivity for every ten minutes that employees spend with Super Bowl-related activities, such as discussing the game.
The sick days and the lower productivity could add up to $3 billion in lost work, according to the executive coaching firm.
"Super Bowl fever" has caused some to call for Super Bowl Monday to be a holiday, and Heinz even made a commercial petitioning for it in 2017.
Never settle for work Monday after the Big Game. Watch the video–Sign the petition. Make #SMUNDAY a national holiday https://t.co/wcI6o9btkj pic.twitter.com/nnNG2rZNVb— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 25, 2017
On Sunday night, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. Tom Brady also made history with the win, becoming both the oldest Super Bowl-winning quarterback at 41 and the player with the most Super Bowl titles ever with six.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
