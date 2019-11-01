stephen curry

Stephen Curry dresses up as Buzz Lightyear for Halloween despite broken hand

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry appears to be in good spirits despite having a broken hand.

Curry went out trick-or-treating Halloween night dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from Disney's Toy Story franchise.

His family also joined in on the fun, dressing up as characters from the Disney-Pixar studio collaboration.

He posted the video of his night on Instagram.

There is still no word Friday as to whether he will need surgery after breaking his hand falling Wednesday night.

RELATED: Steph Curry breaks left hand on hard fall during game

Curry also shared a photo thanking fans for their support, saying he will be back soon.

The Warriors play the Thunder in Oklahoma on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsathertonhalloweengolden state warriorstrick or treatstephen curry
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
WATCH IN 60: Halloween for fire evacuees, 49ers winning streak, weekend forecast
Warriors fans upset about Curry injury, trying to stay positive
Doctor explains more about Warriors star Stephen Curry injury
Stephen Curry shares message with Dub Nation after hand injury
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
WATCH IN 60: Halloween for fire evacuees, 49ers winning streak, weekend forecast
New wildfire burning in Southern California explodes in size, evacuations remain
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine, warm and dry
Show More
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Fire victims return home, find sentimental possessions among the rubble
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
More TOP STORIES News