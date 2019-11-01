Stephen Curry dresses up as Buzz Lightyear for Halloween despite broken hand

ATHERTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Warriors star Stephen Curry appears to be in good spirits despite having a broken hand.Curry went out trick-or-treating Halloween night dressed up as Buzz Lightyear from Disney's Toy Story franchise.His family also joined in on the fun, dressing up as characters from the Disney-Pixar studio collaboration.He posted the video of his night on Instagram.There is still no word Friday as to whether he will need surgery after breaking his hand falling Wednesday night.Curry also shared a photo thanking fans for their support, saying he will be back soon.The Warriors play the Thunder in Oklahoma on Sunday.