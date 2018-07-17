SPORTS
Stephen Curry won't attend Team USA minicamp next week

Chris Haynes
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will not be in attendance for Team USA's minicamp next week in Las Vegas, league sources tell ESPN.

The two-time NBA MVP, according to sources, will be spending time with his family, including his newborn son. The minicamp will be held July 25-27 at UNLV's Mendenhall Center.

On Monday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported LeBron James also would be absent from camp.

Curry is one of 35 players selected for the national team pool, from which 12 players will eventually be selected to compete at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Curry and James will not be eliminated from consideration.

The 6-foot-3 Curry was a part of World Cup championship teams in 2010 and 2014. He's almost a month removed from helping the Warriors win their third NBA championship in the past four years.

Related Video
Curry: LeBron to L.A. creates suspense for NBA
Steph Curry says it will be different playing LeBron James four times during the season and says his move to L.A. will be fun for NBA fans.
