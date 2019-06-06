Tickets on sale for Warriors' NBA finals Game 6 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Tickets go on sale Thursday for what could be the Golden State Warriors' last playoff game in Oakland -- Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors next week.
The Warriors lost 123-109 to the Raptors in Game 3 Wednesday to go behind 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, so need to win either Game 4 in Oakland on Friday or Game 5 in Toronto on Monday to assure themselves of a Game 6 on June 13.
Either Game 4 or Game 6 will be the final playoff game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. The Warriors will then move across the Bay to the new Chase Center in San Francisco starting in the 2019-20 season.
The first presale event for Game 6 tickets is at 9 a.m. Thursday, exclusively for Warriors season ticket holders. Presale events then start at 10 a.m. for Warriors' season ticket priority wait list members and Santa Cruz Warriors season ticket holders.
At 10:30 a.m., Warriors Insiders members will receive information to participate in a presale, then tickets go on sale to the general public at 4 p.m. The tickets can be purchased exclusively online.
The Warriors are trying to win their third straight NBA championship and fourth in five years.
