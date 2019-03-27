VIDEO: Professional surf rescuer seen in action protecting Mavericks surfers from shark

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Video is out of the rescue of a group of Mavericks surfers in the path of a great white shark.
It shows Drake Stanley on a mission. He's a professional surf rescuer and is seen in the video on a jet ski speeding towards the group. He says they were arms-length away from the shark.
Stanley says the shark had turned its attention to a surfer and was aggressively going after him. He tells ABC7 News he used his jet ski to divert the great white away. Stanley then helped lead the group of surfers safely back to shore.
He says he's never seen anything like it before in his five years as a professional surf rescuer.
Video provided by surfline.com
