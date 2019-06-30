VIDEO: Meet Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Jordan Poole

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Golden State Warriors prepare to move into their new home in San Francisco's Chase Center, they are also welcoming three new players to the team, including their first-round draft pick Jordan Poole from the University of Michigan.
ABC7 News talked with Poole about the joining the Warriors and his new teammate, Draymond Green.
Why he's excited to join the Warriors
"Just coming in and learning. Whether it's in practice in summer league being a sponge and taking everything in. the opportunity will present itself but being able to feel if I can make an impact and if there's an opportunity I'm definitely going to try to take it.""
Is he looking forward to playing with Draymond?
"Being able just to see that he gave me the approval that he gave me like he gave Bob Myers, 'I really like this kid,' and I walked in the locker room today to put my shoes and stuff in there and then he's my locker buddy so it's just amazing...I'm excited to meet him and obviously there's gonna be a lot of fun activities going on with him.."
