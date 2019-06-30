Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Meet Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Jordan Poole

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Golden State Warriors prepare to move into their new home in San Francisco's Chase Center, they are also welcoming three new players to the team, including their first-round draft pick Jordan Poole from the University of Michigan.

ABC7 News talked with Poole about the joining the Warriors and his new teammate, Draymond Green.

VIDEO: Meet Golden State Warriors second-round draft pick Eric Paschall

Why he's excited to join the Warriors

"Just coming in and learning. Whether it's in practice in summer league being a sponge and taking everything in. the opportunity will present itself but being able to feel if I can make an impact and if there's an opportunity I'm definitely going to try to take it.""

Is he looking forward to playing with Draymond?

"Being able just to see that he gave me the approval that he gave me like he gave Bob Myers, 'I really like this kid,' and I walked in the locker room today to put my shoes and stuff in there and then he's my locker buddy so it's just amazing...I'm excited to meet him and obviously there's gonna be a lot of fun activities going on with him.."

Watch the video posted above for more!

Go here for more stories, videos, and interviews with the Golden State Warriors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandsan franciscocollege basketballnbagolden state warriorsbasketballnba draft
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry launch foundation to help children in Bay Area
ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News