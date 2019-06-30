VIDEO: Meet Golden State Warriors second-round draft pick Eric Paschall

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As the Golden State Warriors prepare to move into their new home in San Francisco's Chase Center they are also welcoming three new players to the team including 2019 NBA Draft second-round pick Eric Paschall of Villanova University.The Warriors have high expectations for the 22-year-old Paschall, who comes with a championship pedigree, winning a national title with the Villanova Wildcats in 2018.Many experts have likened his skills on defense and offense to those of Dubs star Draymond Green. In fact, Draymond was the first Warriors player to reach out to Paschall after he was drafted.Paschall was born and raised in New York but his dad lived in San Jose for a while and told his son all about the Bay Area.ABC7 News talked with Paschall about the draft process and joining the Warriors: