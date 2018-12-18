GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors are most hated NBA team in the US, according to new map

EMBED </>More Videos

A new map looks at numbers on Twitter and the Golden State Warriors are by far the most-hated NBA team in the United States. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A new map looks at numbers on Twitter and the Golden State Warriors are by far the most-hated NBA team in the United States.

The Chronicle took numbers from analytics site Z Code System.

RELATED: NASA offers to show proof of moon landing to Stephen Curry

They ran searches for phrases like "I hate (insert team here)" along with other negative phrases.

Every state in blue is a state where the Warriors are the most hated, which includes California.

The Lakers are the second most hated team.

Find more stories and videos about the Golden State Warriors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsbay areabasketballu.s. & worldNBAtwitterCaliforniaOaklandSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Warriors' Stephen Curry says he was joking about moon landing, will visit NASA
Stephen Curry comments on moon landing stirring up debate
Was the moon landing faked? Common arguments behind conspiracy theories
NASA offers to show proof of moon landing to Warriors' Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry says he doesn't believe man landed on the moon
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Curry becomes 5th Warrior with 15,000 regular-season points
Warriors aim to continue mastery of Grizzlies
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 9 in the NBA?
Stephen Curry trolled by Kings over moon landing comments
More Golden State Warriors
SPORTS
Blackhawks loan Jokiharju to Finland for junior championship
Stanford RB Bryce Love won't play in Sun Bowl, cites NFL draft
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Surfers brave monster Mavericks waves, despite no competition
More Sports
Top Stories
Sonoma Co. Sheriff, family of Andy Lopez reach $3M settlement
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Mom of 2-year-old on life support at Oakland hospital granted US visa
More big waves hit Bay Area coastline
Sentencing for Michael Flynn has been delayed
Time-lapse video captures lightning, stormy weather over western Australia
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Mild today and tomorrow
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
Chicago mourns 2 police officers fatally struck by train while chasing a suspect
More News