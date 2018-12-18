Warriors are most hated NBA team in the US, according to new map

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A new map looks at numbers on Twitter and the Golden State Warriors are by far the most-hated NBA team in the United States.
The Chronicle took numbers from analytics site Z Code System.
They ran searches for phrases like "I hate (insert team here)" along with other negative phrases.
Every state in blue is a state where the Warriors are the most hated, which includes California.
The Lakers are the second most hated team.
