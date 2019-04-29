Golden State Warriors

Warriors Coach Kerr asks Curry's parents for help after their son's repeated foul trouble

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not beneath asking Stephen Curry's parents for help after the basketball star's repeated foul trouble.

"When we were in L.A. and he picked up his fourth foul, I asked him -- I said 'Steph, where is your mom?'" mentioned Kerr after Sunday's 104-100 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the NBA playoff semifinals.

Curry's mom was about 10 rows behind the bench.

"I looked up and I made eye contact with Sonya and said, 'Tell him not to foul him any more.' If his mom can't get through to him, I'm definitely not going to get through to him. Maybe I'll try Dell this time, try his dad."

