Warriors eliminate Pelicans, advance to NBA Western Conference Finals

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, is defended by New Orleans Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic during Game 5 Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The Golden State Warriors have advanced to their fourth straight Western Conference Finals after eliminating the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 5 of their Round 2 Playoff series.

The Dubs won 113 to 104 and closed out the series 4-1, advancing to the next stage in their quest for another NBA Title.

The Pelicans kept up with the Dubs for the majority of the game, inching toward a lead but never holding on to it throughout the first and second quarters, but as is tradition, the third quarter Warriors commanded the paint.

The Warriors bounced back from a 119-100 thumping at New Orleans in Game 3 with an equally convincing 118-92 romp in Game 4 on Sunday, taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks with Mindi Bach after Warriors win in Game 4
EMBED More News Videos

The Warriors came out strong to beat the Pelicans in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.



The Warriors responded to their 19-point loss in Game 3 with a resounding effort that produced a wire-to-wire win with leads as large as 26 points. Durant made 15 of 27 shots. Stephen Curry scored 23, Klay Thompson added 13 and Quinn Cook, who was a Pelicans reserve earlier this season, contributed 12 points.

VIDEO: Stephen Curry talks with Mindi Bach after win over Pelicans
EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Curry talked with ABC7's Mindi Bach after the Golden State Warriors came out strong in Game 4 to beat the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night.

ESPN contributed to this story.
