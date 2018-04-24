Warriors eliminate Spurs, move on to round 2 of NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO (KGO) --The Golden State Warriors took out the San Antonio Spurs at home, ending their series 4-2. Oracle Arena was electric as the Dubs advanced to Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs beating the Spurs 99-91.
Golden State was looking to bounce back after losing Game 4 in San Antonio.
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Round 1 Playoff Schedule
The Warriors dominated the first three minutes of the game, shutting out the Spurs 7-0. Klay Thompson caught fire and scored a majority of the team's points during the first half as well.
Toward the end of the game, the Spurs overcame several 10 point deficits to reach the Dubs with a score of 91 to 93. The final nail-biting seconds ended with the Dubs coming out on top.
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was not present for the third straight game, after his wife passed away last week.
VIDEO: Emotional Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remembers late wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich
