Pregame Proposal: Oakland Raiders fan surprises girlfriend by popping the question during Coliseum tailgate

By and Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Raiders lost yesterday, but there was a hall-of-fame worthy play made at the Oakland Coliseum, and it was all orchestrated by Frankie Castro.

His girlfriend Laura Sigala had no idea what was about to happen at the morning tailgate.

They had been in the parking lot for about three hours when friends and family started handing her flowers.

She had no clue why. Then, with a bouquet of red roses in her arms, Frankie seized his moment to pop the question.

Hint, she said yes!

Frankie and Laura have been dating for about two-and-a-half years.

He used to coach her son in youth football and that's how they met.

He spent months planning his surprise Silver and Black proposal and pulled it off to perfection.

Now, the Watsonville couple has a wedding to plan!

More TOP STORIES News