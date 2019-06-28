With Authority: Durant decision, NBA Free Agency Frenzy, deadline deals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- promised each other we were going to take a break from talking about Kevin Durant this week - so, of course, we spent a bunch of time talking about Kevin Durant this week. HE OPTED OUT. We didn't. What does it all mean?Plus - we expose just how ridiculous the NBA rumor mill is, and why it's that way.The A's and Giants NEVER make deals with each other, but this year it could be time to break that trend.We also talk about the day we spent in San Quentin Prison together - seriously... The solution to the awful Bay Bridge traffic, and give free pep talks to your youth soccer teams. This pod is weird in all the right ways.