With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gilroy's own Robert "The Ghost" Guerrero joins us!

The Ghost is a 6x Champ and one of the nicest Bay Area athletes you'll find. He's donating portions of his next fight check to victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting -- which hit very close to home.

The tragic events of July 28, 2019, took place right near his father's home. And he had family at the festival the day the shooting occurred.

We also dive into his decision to return from retirement, who the real hero is in his household, and mistakenly offer him Cheez-Its ahead of his big nationally televised fight at the Staples Center.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 27 - Recorded September 25, 2019

MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

