With Authority: Warriors GM Bob Myers attacks Larry, Kelenna Azubuike stops by

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another Warriors double feature! Bob Myers joins/attacks us... And Kelenna Azubuike stops by for a surprise visit.Where was the Warriors General Manager and President of Basketball Operations moments after learning Kevin Durant was leaving? One place he did NOT want to be!And the stressful atmosphere in the Warriors locker room last season, which felt like "the air was thin...couldn't get a deep breath."Myers and Beil sort of have a Jimmy Kimmel vs. Matt Damon-type of rivalry going on here.Plus new Warriors Hulk-like color commentator Kelenna Azubuike on following his mentor on TV and the one exercise in the gym he WILL NOT do.