With Authority Podcast

With Authority: Warriors GM Bob Myers attacks Larry, Kelenna Azubuike stops by

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another Warriors double feature! Bob Myers joins/attacks us... And Kelenna Azubuike stops by for a surprise visit.

Where was the Warriors General Manager and President of Basketball Operations moments after learning Kevin Durant was leaving? One place he did NOT want to be!

And the stressful atmosphere in the Warriors locker room last season, which felt like "the air was thin...couldn't get a deep breath."

Myers and Beil sort of have a Jimmy Kimmel vs. Matt Damon-type of rivalry going on here.

Plus new Warriors Hulk-like color commentator Kelenna Azubuike on following his mentor on TV and the one exercise in the gym he WILL NOT do.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 23 - Recorded August 27, 2019
MORE: You can also get "With Authority" on iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud!

Check out more episodes of With Authority.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscowith authority podcastathletesgolden state warriorspodcastbasketballchase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WITH AUTHORITY PODCAST
With Authority: Joe Lacob and Kevon Looney of the Warriors
With Authority: Devin Haney-- Boxing's next superstar
With Authority: John Force is With Us, Battle Of The Bay, Raiders Cold Feet
With Authority: The Keys to the Chase Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Raiders' Antonio Brown will play Monday night, ESPN reports
Metallica to rock first-ever Chase Center concert, traffic big concern
SFO closes busy runway on Saturday
New vaping warning from health officials after more deaths in U.S.
Who will be the next 'American Idol?' San Jose hosts auditions
WATCH IN 60: Ghost Ship verdict, SFO runway closing, "American Idol" auditions today
Show More
Dive-boat fire: Portraits emerge of victims in deadly blaze
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
Tamron Hall discusses new talk show premiering on ABC-TV on Monday
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico
More TOP STORIES News