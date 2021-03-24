Squirrel steals Amazon package from Chicago doorstep, takes it to roof by scaling 2-story building

A viewer shared video with ABC7 in Chicago showing the squirrelly theft near Roscoe and Central Park Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.
The squirrel can be seen scaling the side of a two-story building with an Amazon envelope, making it all the way up to the roof!
There's no word on what was inside the package, but neighbors told ABC7 the squirrel is a known troublemaker.
WATCH | Squirrels gone wild, help themselves to people food
WATCH | Chicago woman crafts adorable picnic tables for squirrels