Benicia bakery creates life-sized replicas of Star Wars characters made of bread

One House Bakery in Benicia baked life-size replicas of the show's characters. They were submitted as part of the city's annual Downtown Scarecrow Display.
"Pain" is the French word for bread. As the name suggests, the edible scarecrows are made of bread.
In addition to the "Pain Doughlorian" for the Mandalorian, there's also a "Baby Dough-da" for Baby Yoda and "The Pandroid" for the bounty hunter android.
One House Bakery spent two weeks perfecting their masterpieces.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 and Star Wars.