u.s. & world

Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World: WATCH

ORLANDO -- Park-goers at Walt Disney World captured striking footage of lightning at the Florida theme park on Monday evening.

Austin Coppock, who posted video of the lightning to social media, said he saw the lightning near the Millennium Falcon and marketplace in Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed area within Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Coppock told ABC News that his 10-second clip of the lightning cut off because the "boom of the thunder shook the ground and I let go of [the record button]."

There were no immediate reports of damage to the park from the lightning. Such conditions are not uncommon over the summer in Florida.

MORE: Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper
EMBED More News Videos

A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lightning that struck just feet away while helping a motorist on the side of Turner Turnpike.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridalightningu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Death toll rises after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
WATCH TODAY: Contra Costa Co. supervisors to vote on CARES Act funds
Woman with 88 great grandchildren turns 100
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
WATCH TODAY: Contra Costa Co. supervisors to vote on CARES Act funds
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor to give COVID-19, budget update
31st annual PBWC goes virtual
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash triggers massive Bay Bridge delays
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Woman with 88 great grandchildren turns 100
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Coronavirus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days
More TOP STORIES News