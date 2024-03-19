'The Acolyte' trailer: Watch Amandla Stenberg hunt Jedi in new Disney+ 'Star Wars' series

"In an age of light, a darkness rises." The trailer for "The Acolyte," the highly anticipated new series in the "Star Wars" franchise, is finally here.

Created by Leslye Headland, "The Acolyte" is set at the end of the High Republic era, prior to the events of the "Star Wars" films.

Amandla Stenberg, whose breakout role came as Rue in "The Hunger Games," and South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who garnered international fame in the hit series "Squid Game," star in leading roles.

Other actors in the series include Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joonas Suotamo, Carrie-Ann Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman, Charlie Barnett, Paul Bullion, Rebecca Henderson, James Henri-Thomas and Manny Jacinto.

The official logline states, "An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

The two-episode premiere will debut on Disney+ on June 4.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.