State assembly approves $21 billion fund to help victims of wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The state assembly has just voted to approve Governor Newsom's plan to change the way wildfire damages are paid in California.The bill creates a new $21 billion fund to compensate victims of wildfires caused by power lines.Money for the fund will come from taxpayers and shareholders of the utility. The plan would also require utility companies to get annual safety certifications and change the standards for making utilities pay for wildfire damage.The governor has said he would sign it right away once it passes.