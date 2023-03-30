California state officials provided an update on the state's recovery efforts for impacted communities after a series of significant storms.

CA storm update: Officials shift focus to recovery as they await much-needed federal funds

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- California state officials provided an update on the state's recovery efforts for impacted communities after a series of significant storms in February and March.

Speakers were from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Social Services listed the state's efforts on storm recovery after over a dozen atmospheric rivers have caused flooding, damage and displacement to many California residents.

Officials said they are collaborating with federal and local agencies to provide services, including individual and public assistance, debris removal, hazard mitigation, shelter and food assistance.

Officials also announced that Gov. Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration from the Biden administration to receive more resources for impacted communities.

