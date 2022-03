DENVER (KGO) -- There was an unforgettable moment last night between Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and one of his biggest fans.10-year-old PJ O'Byrne was in tears Monday night when the All-Star didn't make the trip to Denver and get to see a special sign she made for him. Last night, the Warriors gave PJ and her family courtside seats to the Dubs return trip to Denver.This time, PJ cried tears of joy when Curry came by to meet her. He also signed a card and took a picture with her.