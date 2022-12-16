Expert says Steph Curry's injury is the '2nd best-case scenario' for full recovery

ABC7's resident Dr. Nirav Pandyha says that Steph Curry's injury is the second-best-case scenario that could have happened for the Warriors MVP.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury, according to sources.

His injury isn't terrible, but it's not good either.

The hope was that the injury was only a strain or a stinger. Instead, it is a subluxation, which is a mild version of a dislocated shoulder.

Best guess would be Curry out for 10 to 12 games -- maybe back just before New Year.

"If you look at NBA players who suffered this injury, it's about a three-to-four week return to play timeline -- particularly for someone like Curry, who sounds like he's never had this happen before. So if he can get his pain under control, he gets his mobility and strength back, and it doesn't pop out again or feel like it's gonna pop out, there's a high likelihood he'll be back in three-to-four weeks and be able to play the rest of the season."

